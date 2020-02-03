Zimbabwe: Editorial Comment - Varsities Need More Funding Models

There is need to explore alternative sources of funding for higher and tertiary education in the wake of proposals by State universities to increase fees.

While the Government has outlined the maximum tuition fees for each semester at universities and colleges, the institutions could end up charging students three times more.

Ancillary charges, which refer to fees for registration, examination, maintenance, medical aid, technology, students union, sports levy, laboratory, travel, student development, field work and graduation -- when factored in -- could end up at $15 000 a semester.

This means students eligible for higher and tertiary education, but unable to rely on support from their families for financial assistance, may be at risk of dropping out.

Sensing the eventuality of such an outcome, the Government is encouraging students to take advantage of the loan scheme.

Parents have, however, pointed out that while in theory everyone can apply for the student loans, the conditions could, in fact, present a barrier to access to education and to inclusive and equitable education for all students.

Students from low or middle-income backgrounds will be among the worst affected and might find themselves having to take up jobs while studying.

The resultant effect would be dropping out because of failure to cope with the pressure of academic demands and work.

The reality, however, is that because of the economic conditions where student requiring industrial attachment find it hard to be accommodated by companies and organisations, getting a job for students to fund their studies could be a real challenge.

Even with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in place, designed to ensure that fees do not become an obstacle to ensuring education for all, South Africa was rocked by the "Fees Must Fall" movement in 2015.

The movement came about in response to steep increases in fees.

The movement sought to halt the rise in student fees and to press for increased government funding for universities.

The take-away lesson for Zimbabwe is to ensure that alternative funding models that are guaranteed by the Government enable students equitable access to education.

The funding alternatives must not be bureaucratic and discouraging to students and their families.

If the alternative funding processes are hassle-free and applications are fast-tracked, more students will continue to access quality university education and maintain Zimbabwe's record on the continent.

Exploring a new source in funding higher education is necessary because enrolment has overtaken the Government's financing capabilities.

Happily for Zimbabwe, there is an enormous research on funding streams for higher and tertiary education that has been conducted on the continent.

So, the country needs to look at the best practices on the continent, in Asia and Latin America.

Among alternatives that could contribute significantly to bringing down the cost of university education are transport and accommodation costs.

Recently, the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) announced it was in a position to carry primary and secondary students to their boarding schools, translating into a huge saving for parents.

Tertiary institutions, working together with ZUPCO, can ensure provision of affordable transport for students, enabling them to attend classes while living with their families instead of being on campus or resorting to rented accommodation near their institutions of learning.

The growth of universities has led to their presence in most major towns, meaning the majority of the students can attend classes commuting from home if there is regular affordable transport.

This is where Zupco can come to the rescue, providing a double saving for the students.

One of the reasons why students live near, but not on campus, is the cost of travel and the long time it takes them travelling between campuses and home.

Having buses dedicated to university students and offering shuttle runs on time will be less costly and make it easier for students to commute between campus and home.

Zupco can demonstrate that it is responsive to the need of students by focusing on how it can contribute to making higher learning affordable to many students from backgrounds that require support.