Zimbabwe: People With Disabilities Need More Representation, Says Malinga

3 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Runesu Gwidi Masvingo

Special Advisor to the President on Disability issues, Dr Joshua Malinga, says the Government must scale up the representation of people living with disabilities.

The representation of people living with disabilities is at 2 percent.

Speaking at a consultative meeting for the promulgation of the National Disability Policy in Masvingo last week, Dr Malinga said people living with disabilities wanted their representation at 5 percent.

"We have been operating without the National Disability Policy which serves to address concerns of the disabled population in terms of education, health services, sports and recreation, employment, among other issues," said Dr Malinga.

"Now, the objective of this meeting is to gather views on the challenges being faced by people living with disabilities for the formulation of the National Disability Policy."

Dr Malinga said the national policy on disability draft would be ready on or before March 5 this year.

It will then be submitted to Senate, and ultimately to the President by the end of March. He said his delegation had such meetings in five provinces.

Speaking at the same meeting, UNICEF disability expert, Dr Christine Peta, said the meeting was crucial in ensuring the alignment of issues prescribed in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Disabled Persons with both the policy and constitution.

She said the meeting sought to highlight the need to align laws that guarantee the protection of people living with disabilities.

"The disabled persons are giving their

views mindful of the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of Disabled Persons," said Dr Peta.

"They want their welfare be guaranteed in line with modern international trends."

