Mozambique: No Conlict Between Governor and Secretary of State, Says Nyusi

Maputo — Chiconono (Mozambique), 2 Feb (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared on Friday that there should be no conflicts between the elected provincial governors and the appointed secretaries of state in the province, since the separate roles and powers of the two are quite clear.

Speaking at Chiconono, in Muembe district, in the northern province of Niassa, at a rally which marked the official opening of the 2020 school year, Nyusi said the elected governors respond to the challenges of decentralization, which ensures that power is brought closer to the citizens, while the Secretaries of State whom he appointed, represent the central government in the provinces, and deal with matters linked with state sovereignty (such as defence and security and public order).

"We are strengthening our democratic system", said the President, "and decentralization is a path for us to continue to grow in democracy. We decided to advance with this model, because we think that things can no longer continue to be decided in Maputo, and so we have brought power closer to the citizens".

He took advantage of the ceremony, at which both the Niassa governor, Elina Massangele, and the Secretary of State, Dinis Vilanculos, were present, to make it clear that he expected a great deal of collaboration between them, and joint work for the development of the province.

Nyusi recognized that it was normal for there to be concerns about implementing the laws on decentralization, since this was a new model of provincial governance. But he believed that gradually everyone would come to accept the new model.

"There are people who, quite rightly, are frightened because this is something new", added Nyusi. "But I would like to calm them down and say that there is no reason for alarm, because the role of each of them (governor and secretary of state) is clear".

The attributes of the two figures did not clash, he said, and each of them could develop their activities without any kind of conflict, or usurpation of functions, since their greatest priority was to serve Mozambican citizens.

"For example, decisions about roads, water sources, primary schools and provincial level health centres, will be taken at provincial level", explained Nyusi, "But there are other matters which need to be decided upon centrally".