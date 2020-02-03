Mozambique: Sabotage Against Independent Television Station

Maputo — Unknown assailants broke into the Maputo promises of the independent media group "Media Mais" before dawn on Saturday morning and stole vital items of equipment.

According to the Media Mais management, cited by the Mozambican chapter of the regional press freedom body MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa), the thieves attacked the technical and operational departments of the company and made off with equipment indispensable for the broadcasts of its television station, "Televisao Mais".

"Televisao Mais" broadcasts have been temporarily suspended, while the company seeks alternative resources to relaunch them.

MISA-Mozambique describes the assault against Media Mais as "a deliberate act of sabotage with the intent of damaging the continual functioning of this media outlet, and thus depriving the public of access to its broadcasts".

MISA says it regards any sabotage against a media body as "a serious attack against freedom of expression and freedom of the press, which are fundamental prerequisites for the development of a democratic and pluralist society".

MISA also urges the Mozambican state authorities to investigate the case and to mete out "exemplary punishment" to those responsible. The authorities, MISA added, "should take measures to ensure that such cases do not happen again in the future".