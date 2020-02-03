Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Prays for Rains As Dam Water Levels Fall

3 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

THE Mayor of Bulawayo, Solomon Mguni has urged residents to use water sparingly as levels of the scarce necessity at the city's dams continue to fall due to poor rainfall this season.

Last week, residents in the second capital city converged at City Hall to pray for rains.

In his remarks, Mguni encouraged them to conserve water by all means as the water levels in the dams supplying the city were decreasing at an alarming rate.

"I have great hope that our good Lord will make a way and step in and redeem us and give us water. Let us continue to pray for heavy rains in our country, let us continue to be good stewards and conserve every little drop of water that we get," said Mguni.

The city father said dams as at 28 January are at 34.75% full, Insiza dam is at 37.31%, Lower Ncema is holding 18.75%, Mtshabezi Dam has 58.93% and Inyankuni Dam, 51.72%.

Most churches in Bulawayo were present at the ceremony and also encouraged residents to carry on praying for rains for the good of the city and generations to come.

