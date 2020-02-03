Zimbabwe: Zimra Intercepts U.S.$1.6 Million Cannabis in Nyamapanda

3 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority's (ZIMRA) K9 Unit recently seized US$1.6 million worth of mbanje (cannabis) among other dangerous drugs at the Nyamapanda Border Post, signifying the effectiveness of its Border Efficiency Management Systems (BEMS).

Speaking at the launch of the Zimbabwe Economic Partnership Agreement (ZEPA) Support Project last week, ZIMRA's head of compliance, Edren Swarez revealed that the recently established canine unit, which currently had 44 dogs and six 6 under training had managed to yield results.

"A total of 1,620 kilogrammes of cannabis was detected by K9 Prim at Nyamapanda (Border Post) with a street value of US$1.6 million," said Swarez.

"The consignment was concealed in a cover load of soya beans packed in 50 kg bags originating from Malawi and destined to South Africa," he said.

The ZIMRA official also said on top of the ceased drugs, the unit also managed to seize 9kgs of cocaine and 3kg of methamphetamine at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport from a South African national travelling from India to South Africa.

As the revenue authority steps up its BEMS efforts, drug testing kits have been procured and distributed to ports of entry to assist in the identification of drugs.

"Zimbabwe is currently in negotiations with South Africa, Botswana and Zambia for implementation of one stop border posts at Beitbridge, Plumtree and Victoria Falls border posts amid plans to implement a single window environment," Swarez said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.