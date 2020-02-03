South Africa: Ross Cronje Returns to Boost Struggling Lions

Cape Town — The Lions have been boosted by the news that Springbok scrumhalf Ross Cronje has returned to full training.

The Johannesburg-based franchise went down 38-8 to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday night (Sunday morning, SA time) with concerns over their strength of depth highlighted.

Cronje has been suffering from an ankle injury, but the franchise confirmed on Monday that he would be back at full-intensity practice this week.

A call on his availability for Saturday's clash against the Reds at Ellis Park will be made later in the week.

The bad news is that the Lions are likely to be without their other scrumhalf, Andre Warner , for the Reds match.

Warner picked up an ankle injury in the loss to the Jaguares and the injury is serious enough to see him being sent for scans on Monday.

Dan Kriel, meanwhile, suffered a cut to the forehead against the Jaguares but his selection for the Reds will be unaffected.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:05 .

Source: Sport24