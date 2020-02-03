Zimbabwe: Mthuli Ncube Sets Aside $8.5 Billion for Energy

3 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube says he has set aside $8 billion which will go towards the importation of energy among a raft of measures he has taken to stabilise the economy.

In a video recording done by the Information Ministry, Ncube said a huge chunk of money had been set aside to address the current electricity challenges.

"An amount of $8.5 billion has been set aside to improve Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority's output and to import electricity. Power supply is expected to increase as more independent power producers come on board and we will be giving incentives for those who want to go off grid," he said.

The Treasury boss said an additional $500 million of notes and coins will be injected into the economy in the next few months in order to ease the obtaining cash shortages.

Among the promises he made which are synonymous to the Biblical promised land of Canaan, Ncube said he is seriously concerned about the country's food security, saying no Zimbabwean should go hungry as huge quantities of maize and wheat will be imported.

"We have also put in place deliverable policies to stimulate production and job creation, every young Zimbabwean must be able to get a job. The Youth Venture Fund will create job opportunities for young people. Prosperity is your dream, It is President Emmerson Mnangagwa's dream together we will prosper," he said.

The remarks come at a time when the Southern Africa nation's citizens are battling for survival in the midst of a hard-hitting drought, poor economic performance and depressed industrial productivity.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has produced surveys showing that Zimbabwe was one of the countries with the highest number of the working poor.

Over the years, formal employment has been massively eroded, leaving the majority to resort to survivalist informal sector jobs. Amid the tough situation, the country's youths have been seriously affected as they cannot easily secure decent jobs.

United Nations agencies have reported that over 8.5 million Zimbabweans are food insecure and queues of people intending to buy roller meal are emerging in the capital city, Harare.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Energy
Southern Africa
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.