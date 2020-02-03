South Africa: Jaco Kriel Back At Lions

Cape Town — Springbok flank Jaco Kriel has rejoined the Lions on a three-year deal.

The news was confirmed by the Lions on Monday morning, with the Johannesburg franchise posting a video on social media featuring Kriel.

"I'm proud to announce that I've rejoined the Lions on a three-year deal. It's really good to be home," Kriel said.

This follows a report late last month that Kriel was eager to return to the Lions after a stint at English club Gloucester.

He was on the Lions' books between 2010 and 2018, before joining Gloucester where former Lions mentor Johan Ackermann is the head coach.

Kriel has had a torrid time at Kingsholm, with injuries limiting him to just 16 appearances and is hoping the move back to the Lions could re-ignite his career.

Kriel was a star performer during his time at the Lions, playing a big role in the team making three consecutive Super Rugby finals between 2016 and 2018.

He also played 11 Tests for the Springboks between 2016 and 2017.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24