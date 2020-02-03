South Africa: Eastern Cape's Alice Town Hit By Flooding

2 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Heavy flooding and storms have left the small Eastern Cape town of Alice scrambling as heavy rains hit the area on Sunday, officials said.

"Amathole District Municipality has been hit by disaster in its Alice Town", Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso said in a statement.

She said no injuries had thus far been reported.

The overflow brought the town to a stand still as vehicles could barely maneuver from one place to the another. Some homes have also been damaged.

Madikizela-Vuso said they dispatched its disaster team to assess the extent of damage.

"We will have a better indication of what is happening on the ground by tomorrow [Monday]."

In a video posted on social media, taxi's can be seen submerged in the water unable to move.

