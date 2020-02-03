Nigeria: Why We Placed Visa Restrictions On Nigerians - U.S.

Photo: Tolu Bamwo/nappy.co
(file photo).
3 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The United States government on Sunday highlighted the reasons it imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians and nationals of five other countries.

Other nations affected by the new visa regime are Eritrea, Myanmar, Tanzania, Sudan, and Kyrgyzstan.

In the new arrangement announced on January 31, the US suspended the issuance of immigrant visas to Nigerian passport holders and it takes effect on February 21.

In a full report of the visa restrictions titled: "Proclamation on improving enhanced vetting capabilities and process" posted in www.whitehouse.gov, the US government disclosed that Nigeria did not comply with the established identity-management and information-sharing criteria assessed by the performance metrics.

Washington added that the West African nation did not adequately share public-safety and terrorism-related information necessary for the protection of the national security and public safety of the US.

The report read: "Nigeria also presents a high risk, relative to other countries in the world, of terrorist travel to the United States. Nigeria is an important strategic partner in the global fight against terrorism, and the United States continues to engage with Nigeria on these and other issues."

"The Department of State has provided significant assistance to Nigeria as it modernises its border management capabilities, and the Government of Nigeria recognises the importance of improving its information sharing with the United States.

"Nevertheless, these investments have not yet resulted in sufficient improvements in Nigeria's information sharing with the United States for border and immigration screening and vetting."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

