South Africa: Teen 'Lures Stepsister, 7, to Dilapidated House, Rapes Her'

2 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

An 18-year-old suspect is in police custody after he allegedly raped his seven-year-old stepsister in Vosburg in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

Police say the teen lured the girl to a "disused and dilapidated house" in the small town at around 14:30.

He then allegedly raped her before threatening her not to tell anyone.

"The victim broke her silence by reporting [it] to her elder sister, who immediately reported the incident to their mother. The matter was then escalated to the police," Northern Cape police said in a statement on Sunday.

The suspect will make his first court appearance on Monday and police say they will oppose any possible bail application.

The incident came in the same week that three rape cases involving family members or people close to the victims were finalised with stiff sentences.

Earlier in the week, the parents of two young girls, aged 5 and 6, were sentenced for raping them.

The Pretoria Regional Court sentenced their father to two life sentences for rape, while the mother was sentenced to five years for failure to report it.

On Friday, another Pretoria man was also sentenced to life for raping his then-10-year-old stepdaughter in 2013.

The crime came to light five years after it happened because the man threatened to shoot the girl if she spoke about the incident. The girl opened up to her mother after the woman noticed her daughter's concerning behaviour when interacting with her husband.

In KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, a 50-year-old man was also sentenced to life for raping his landlord's teenage daughter in April 2018.

He was caught in the act when the girl's mother heard screams from one of the rooms on her premises in Macekeni Reserve in Ngwelezane.

- Compiled by Sheldon Morais

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.