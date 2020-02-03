South Africa: Teen 'Lures Stepsister, 7, to Dilapidated House, Rapes Her'

An 18-year-old suspect is in police custody after he allegedly raped his seven-year-old stepsister in Vosburg in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

Police say the teen lured the girl to a "disused and dilapidated house" in the small town at around 14:30.

He then allegedly raped her before threatening her not to tell anyone.

"The victim broke her silence by reporting [it] to her elder sister, who immediately reported the incident to their mother. The matter was then escalated to the police," Northern Cape police said in a statement on Sunday.

The suspect will make his first court appearance on Monday and police say they will oppose any possible bail application.

The incident came in the same week that three rape cases involving family members or people close to the victims were finalised with stiff sentences.

Earlier in the week, the parents of two young girls, aged 5 and 6, were sentenced for raping them.

The Pretoria Regional Court sentenced their father to two life sentences for rape, while the mother was sentenced to five years for failure to report it.

On Friday, another Pretoria man was also sentenced to life for raping his then-10-year-old stepdaughter in 2013.

The crime came to light five years after it happened because the man threatened to shoot the girl if she spoke about the incident. The girl opened up to her mother after the woman noticed her daughter's concerning behaviour when interacting with her husband.

In KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, a 50-year-old man was also sentenced to life for raping his landlord's teenage daughter in April 2018.

He was caught in the act when the girl's mother heard screams from one of the rooms on her premises in Macekeni Reserve in Ngwelezane.

- Compiled by Sheldon Morais

Source: News24