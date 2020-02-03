Kenyan Midfielder Henry Ochieng Joins Irish Top-Tier Side

2 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan midfielder Henry Ochieng has joined Irish top-tier side Cork City FC from English lower-tier side Wingate & Finchley, the club has announced.

Ochieng has expressed his joy in joining the team and is optimistic things will work out well.

"I am delighted to sign for Cork City. We have had a tough few weeks of training in pre-season, but I have got to know all of the lads and I am happy to be here. There is definitely quality in the squad, and I am confident in the team going into the season, so hopefully, we can have a good year," he told the club's portal

Cork City manager Neale Fenn, who has previously worked with Ochieng at Leyton Orient, believes the youngster will be a hit at the club.

"I worked with Henry at Leyton Orient when I was there a few years ago and I am very pleased to have him on board. He has a good engine, he is good on the ball, he will work hard and he will keep us ticking over in midfield," he said.

Ochieng, who has featured for Kenya Under 23 national team, began his career at West Ham Academy, famously known as The Academy of Football.

