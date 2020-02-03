South Africa: Bonang Introduces New Limited MCC From the House of BNG

Cape Town — Bonang Matheba, caused a stir at the Sun Met 2020 on Saturday with the unveiling of the new limited Prestige Reserve from The House of BNG.

The House of BNG was the official celebration partner of the event.

The media personality arrived at the event flanked by two uniformed butlers carrying mysterious 'treasures'.

One of them was installed at the Sun Met Lounge and later the second box was presented to the winner Sun Met 2020, jockey MJ Byleveld and trainer Vaughn Marshall, and dramatically revealed as one of the first release bottles of The House of BNG's Prestige Reserve - a sophisticated black bottle with gold detail, including a gold relief BNG logo.

"I am so excited to reveal a new innovation from the House of BNG at Sun Met 2020. This racing event truly captures all the style, luxury and celebration that represent The House of BNG MCCs. To be Sun Met's celebration partner is an honour and to have the winner be the very first to receive our Prestige Reserve is a moment of great pride and excitement," said Bonang.

The 32-year-old launched her luxury beverage brand in 2019 with the introduction of the House of BNG and its Brut and Brut Rosé Méthode Cap Classiques (MCCs).

Bonang's 2020 is cleary off to a great start. In an interview with DRUM last year she revealed that she will be moving to the US after the Sun Met.

"I'm moving to the US after the Sun Met next year and the plan is to get there to put the plans in motion. I have a hunger to be great and it is addictive," she said.

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht. (Sources: DRUM)

Source: The Juice