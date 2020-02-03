South Africa: Unathi Announces Her Return to Radio

Cape Town — Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi has announced her return to the airwaves.

In 2017 the singer shocked fans when she revealed that she was leaving Metro FM after ten years.

In an interview with Gareth Cliff that year she shared that she left radio because she didn't like what was going on.

"That's why I just left radio, cause I was on some, I don't like what's going on right now, and I'm not gonna put up with it anymore cause I'm actually great at what I do."

And now three years later the 40-year-old is stepping back behind the mic at Kaya FM.

On Friday, she shared the exciting news in a video on Instagram and captioned the post: "Beware the Ides of March! I'm coming home."

Speaking about returning to the station she said: "When I got the call to come home to Kaya it was overwhelming for me and not because I doubt whether I am Afropolitan or not, but because I thought I wasn't ready.

"But who am I kidding, thank you for calling me, I can't wait to come home, to stay home and to make you my family. 20 what, 20 plenty."

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht. (Sources: The Juice, Instagram)

