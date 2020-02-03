Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga, Marry Saga in Dramatic Twist

Photo: Columbus Mavhunga/VOA
Good old times ... Marry Chiwenga and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (file photo).
2 February 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Desmond Chingarande

The assault case involving Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's wife, Marry, yesterday took an intriguing and dramatic twist as she was arrested, denied bail and immediately sent to prison.

In a court hearing where a record four senior legal professionals prosecuted, Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande ruled that Marry, who was arrested for allegedly slapping her maid, could not be granted bail.

Four senior prosecutors -- Clement Chimbari, Michael Reza, George Manokore and Tinashe Makiya -- were despatched by the state to oppose Marry's bail application in the assault case. They argued the VP's estranged wife must be examined bygovernment doctors as they suspected that she could have a mental problem.

The state also told the court that Marry had the potential to commit similar offences as she had violated her bail conditions by allegedly assaulting her maid, Delight Munyoro.

Marry's mother, Helga Mubaiwa, cried uncontrollably in court after magistrate Makwande denied her daughter bail. But a cheerful-looking Marry consoled her mother as she came out of the dock to hug her, telling her to be strong.

In denying her bail, magistrate Makwande said Marry showed that she had the propensity to commit offences while on bail for a separate case of attempting to murder Chiwenga which involved bodily harm.

Prosecutors also tried to file an affidavit, that has been presented before the High Court, which they claimed proved Marry's alleged unstable mental state. The affidavit was reportedly compiled by a government doctor.

But Marry's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa challenged the submission of the affidavit arguing there was need for that doctor who compiled the affidavit to come and be subjected to cross-examination before the report was tendered to the court.

Mtetwa said Marry should be treated like any other married woman and not denied bail just because she was married to the VP. She further said the court must not turn a blind eye to the fact that the maid was the one who was looking after her children.

"The state referred to the attempted murder allegations and the case will not see the light of the day because it was allegedly committed in South Africa and sections of the law speak of the jurisdiction. It is going to be difficult for the court to determine on allegations that happened in South Africa," she said.

Mtetwa further told magistrate Makwande that the courts were being used to settle the case of a woman who was being discarded by her husband and being replaced by a newer modern woman in town.

She said Marry could not assault Munyoro with her hands as alleged as the accused's hands were visibly showing injuries.

However, Makwande said in her ruling that it was not the seriousness of the case that mattered, but that the state proved that she allegedly had a propensity for committing another offence.

According to the court papers, on January 26 this year, the complainant, Munyoro, went to Hellenic Primary School in Borrowdale to collect the accused person's child, Michael Chiwenga.

As she was waiting for him at the waiting area, it is alleged the driver, Batsirayi Furukiya, went to collect the child and the complainant remained seated in the vehicle.

The state alleges when the driver was walking with the child to where the vehicle was parked, Marry was following behind him. When she arrived at the vehicle, Marry allegedly started to accuse Munyoro of telling her child not to like her.

It is alleged Marry began shouting at Munyoro telling her that she is a witch and could not allow her kids to be taken care of by her.

Whilst in the car, the accused allegedly struck Munyoro on her left cheek using the back side of her left hand.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.