Angola Supports UN to End Embargo On Car

2 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola defended last Friday, in New York, the suspension of the arms embargo against the Central African Republic (CAR), enacted by the UN in 2013 to avoid confrontations between the security forces of that country and armed groups.

Speaking at the UN Sanctions Committee, the Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations, Maria de Jesus Ferreira, said that the CAR government is the main victim of the embargo.

Cited by a press note from the Permanent Representation of Angola to the UN, the diplomat stressed that the rebels continue to have access to weapons and threaten the country's integrity. Maria de Jesus Ferreira requested the support of the Security Council to countries in the region that provide economic assistance and security to the Central African Republic. In New York, the ambassador expressed Angola's willingness to collaborate with the Sanctions Committee and the UN Security Council, making it clear that Angola has no secret agenda in CAR, other than "helping a brother country".

On the occasion, he encouraged the joint efforts of African countries and other players in the fight against terrorism, violent extremism, piracy and maritime insecurity in supporting the promotion of disarmament measures in the Central African Republic.

This path, the diplomat continued, would contribute to peaceful integration. The Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations reaffirmed the need to end impunity in that central African country and bring to justice those responsible for acts harmful to peace.

In her intervention at the Sanctions Committee, Maria de Jesus Ferreira recalled that Angola, as guarantor of the peace agreement in CAR, remains committed to working with the countries of the region for the "full implementation of this understanding".

The CAR government and 14 armed groups initialled in February 2019 in Khartoum, Sudan, a peace agreement to end the armed conflict in the country.

He specified that Angola is ready to transmit its experience in the fields of reconciliation and post-conflict reconstruction. The diplomat hoped that preparations for the presidential, legislative and local elections in CAR will be successful, in a process planned for 2020/2021. Angola and the Central African Republic cooperate in several areas and are members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
90% of Boko Haram's Victims Are Muslims - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.