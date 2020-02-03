Angola: President Paul Kagame Already in Luanda for Quadripartite Summit

Luanda — The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, arrived this Sunday in Luanda to participate on the quadripartite summit that also involves Angola, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Paul Kagame arriving in Luanda for quadripartite summit.

Upon his arrival at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the Rwandan statesman was welcomed by the minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, the governor of Luanda Province, Luther Rescova, among other personalities.

To analyze issues related to regional security and cooperation and of common interest between the four countries, the presidents of the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi and Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, already arrived in Angola as well. This Quadripartite Summit, an initiative of the Angolan President, is the third to be chaired by João Lourenço, after having already done so on 12 July and 21 August 2019.

The last summit aimed to consolidate and confirm the understandings reached between Uganda and Rwanda, as well as strengthen political, diplomatic, economic and cultural relations.