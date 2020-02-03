Africa: Angola to Participate in South Africa Mining Fair

2 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola will participate from the 3rd to 6th of this month in Cape Town, South Africa, in the International Mining Fair (Mining Indaba), according to a note from the Angolan Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum (Mirempet) to which ANGOP had access last Saturday.

In order to seek investors for the various projects that the country has in the field of minerals, Angolan companies in the diamond segment will have a stand where they will show the diamond industry (prospecting, extraction, marketing and cutting). The institutional stand, explains the note, will focus on the new geological information on the country, in the light of the National Geological Plan (Planageo). Led by Mirempet incumbent, Diamantino Azevedo, the Angolan delegation includes managers and technicians from institutions in the Mineral and Oil Resources sector and companies from the Angolan mining sub-sector. Indaba Mining is a platform for the exchange of knowledge and the search for partnerships in the field of African mining and it usually takes place in the first week of February.

