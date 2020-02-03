Tanzania: Two More Grilled On Romania Contract

Dar es Salaam/Dodoma — Anti corruption officials yesterday questioned the deputy Home Affairs minister Hamad Masauni and deputy permanent secretary in the ministry Ramadhani Kailima over their alleged involvement in a Sh1trillion fire and rescue equipment procurement deal signed in Romania.

The deal was made public last week by President John Magufuli who also sacked Home Affairs minister Kangi Lugola, the Commissioner General for the Fire and Rescure Force, Thobias Andengenye over the matter.

He accused his assistant of signing the deal without involving the Finance Ministry and the National Assembly. Then Permanent Secretary in the ministry Major General Jocob Kingu opted to resign after uncovering the deal.

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Acting director general John Mbungo told The Citizen yesterday that the agency was set to deploy a team to Romania for further investigation into the deal.

He said the agency will provide further details about progress in investigations on the matter.

"We need to establish if the said Romanian firm-Rom International Solution does exist there," said Mr Mbungo.

Also Read

Grappling with misinformation on deadly coronavirus outbreak

ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe: This is what I told World Bank

Tales of Tanzanians living China over Corona virus outbreak

The sacked leaders were among the top government leaders who were recently summoned by PCCB headquarters in the capital city-Dodoma for the interrogation.

"The accused will be often summoned for interrogation sessions at different periods as we continue to unearth the deal," said the PCCB boss.

The accused leaders appeared before the PCCB offices in Dodoma for interrogation at different times on Friday and Saturday where they were questioned for up to five hours. Mr Lugola was on Friday questioned for over five hours while Mr Masauni was yesterday grilled for two hours.

The leader have declined comment on details of the interrogation.