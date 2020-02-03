Kenya: Drama as MP Kuria Briefly Kicked Out Kitui BBI Meeting Attended By Odinga

1 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Drama ensued at a Building Bridges Initiative consultative forum in Kitui Saturday after Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria was temporarily kicked out of the main dais.

Kuria had just entered the stadium amid cheers, while in the company of Senate Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, as Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana read the region's resolutions.

At some point, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu took the microphone and cautioned that leaders disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta will not attend what she describe as "my meeting".

"Atolewe (Get him out)," Governor Ngilu directed. "I am not going to have anyone abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta. Get him out... "

Kuria was allowed back following demands by the hundreds of residents attending the event. Present was Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and a couple of other elected and nominated leaders.

Kutia and Murkomen are part or the Tanga Tanga, a name they earned when they intensified countrywide tours soon after President Kenyatta won his second term in office. They are allied to Deputy President William Ruto, who is keen to succeed President Kenyatta in 2022 when his second and last term expires.

The leaders were not granted a chance to address the meeting.

In his remarks, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka cautioned politicians against using the BBI to divide Kenyans.

"BBI is about uniting Kenyans," the Wiper leader said.

