Malawi Star Power Gaba Fires Orlando Pirates Up to 2nd in PSL

2 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

South Africa-based red-hot Malawian striker Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango was hero of the day again as Orlando Pirates dislodged Mamelodi Sundowns on the second spot in the Absa Premiership with a 2-1 win over Chippa United on Saturday.

Gaba keeps banging the goals in.

In a match monitored on Digital Satellite Television's (Dstv) SuperSport channel, Mhango fired the opener from the penalty spot following a foul on Maela by Gregory Damons.

The Malawian talisman was not done as he collected a loose ball in the area to turn to fire past Mothwa to take his tally to 14 league goals for the season in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) to proudly sit pretty at the summit of the leading scorers' chart..

Heroic goalkeeping from Sundowns goalkeper denied Mhango a hat-trick from point-blank range a little later following a through ball from Thembinkosi Lorch, as the Buccaneers grabbed a fifth straight win

