Malawi: Deputy Speaker Kazombo Calls for More Diaspora Engagement in Malawi Political Affairs

The Deputy Speaker of Malawi Parliament, Madalitso Kazombo has called on Malawians in diaspora to be actively involved in both politics and development affairs affecting their homeland.

Kazombo: Time is gone when we can rely on the diaspora for remittances only

Kazombo, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator for Kasungu West, made the call at a gathering of Malawians living in diaspora in Wimbledon, London.

The event which was organised by the MCP Diaspora Wing was an open discussion where the deputy speaker answered questions on the role parliament is playing on a number of issues ranging from how community development funding works and how best parliament can help in fostering great relationships between those in diaspora and Malawi.

"Time is gone when we can rely on the diaspora for remittances only. This is the time when parliament and other arms of the government need to include the diaspora in policy formulation and other crucial political matters," highlighted Kazombo.

Kazombo also took time to urge all Malawians at home and abroad to be tolerant to each other, especially in the face of the Constitutional Court ruling of the presidential election case that is due on Monday, February 3 2020.

He said this is a crucial and defining moment for Malawi but urged everyone to have respect for the judiciary and have faith in them that they will deliver justice that Malawi deserves.

Commenting on behalf of the event organisers, Chalo Mvula who is the spokesperson of the MCP diaspora Wing said " It was an honour to have the deputy speaker address us and help answer the many questions that those in diaspora have. In the world where we tend to hear a lot through social media, it is always nice to meet the real political players and grill them with questions. Kazombo is one of the young and progressive politicians and it was a privilege to have him around"

Kazombo was in the UK on an official visit. He had travelled together with the second Deputy Speaker Aisha Mambo Adams .

Among some engagements he did while on the visit, Kazombo was in Edinburgh Scotland on Thursday where he met Scottish leaders who are part of Malawi Scottish Partnership.

"I have also been in Scotland where myself and Hon Aisha Mambo met our Scottish Partnerships to thank them for the continuous help they have been giving us towards works on cervical cancer screening in Malawi," he said.