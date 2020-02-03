Malawi: Police Officer of 'Zikutumuleni' Fame Arrested for Sex Assault On Minor

2 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiyanjane Mambucha -Mana

Malawi Police in Dowa are keeping in custody a fellow cop Sergeant Mapemphero Kungade suspected of defiling a 10 year old girl in the district.

The suspect, who the victim is his niece, in December, 2019 took her from Dedza to Dowa to be playing with her daughter and at the same time to be going to school.

Information is indicating that the suspect has been defiling the victim for several times and it was on January 28, 2020 when the victim started feeling pain in her private parts.

The victim later reported the matter to the neighbour who resides outside the Police lines who further brought the issue into the hands of the Police at Dowa Police station.

She was taken to the Dowa District Hospital where medical report revealed that she had a swelling raider and the hymen not intact.

Dowa Police Station Publicist, Sub Inspector Gladson M'bumpha confirmed about the matter but said he he needed more time to give details as investigations are still underway.

Sergeant Mapemphero Kungade, born on February 14, 1982 is also a singer who sang a popular piece of music, "Zikutumuleni" currently enjoying air plays in various radio stations across the country.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Malawi
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.