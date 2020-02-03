Malawi: Police Officer of 'Zikutumuleni' Fame Arrested for Sex Assault On Minor

Malawi Police in Dowa are keeping in custody a fellow cop Sergeant Mapemphero Kungade suspected of defiling a 10 year old girl in the district.

The suspect, who the victim is his niece, in December, 2019 took her from Dedza to Dowa to be playing with her daughter and at the same time to be going to school.

Information is indicating that the suspect has been defiling the victim for several times and it was on January 28, 2020 when the victim started feeling pain in her private parts.

The victim later reported the matter to the neighbour who resides outside the Police lines who further brought the issue into the hands of the Police at Dowa Police station.

She was taken to the Dowa District Hospital where medical report revealed that she had a swelling raider and the hymen not intact.

Dowa Police Station Publicist, Sub Inspector Gladson M'bumpha confirmed about the matter but said he he needed more time to give details as investigations are still underway.

Sergeant Mapemphero Kungade, born on February 14, 1982 is also a singer who sang a popular piece of music, "Zikutumuleni" currently enjoying air plays in various radio stations across the country.