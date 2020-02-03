Malawi: UN Issues Security Alert to Staff in Malawi

The United Nations (UN) has issued a security alert to its staff in Malawi ahead of the Constitutional Court election case ruling on Monday, February 3 2020.

UN Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Torres: Tense situation in Malawi

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will Monday deliver the landmark judgement where the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera and UTM's Saulos Chilima are challenging the results of last year's presidential election.

The UN says the current situation in Malawi is tense in the run up to the judgement delivery day.

"The UN will be instituting alternative modalities on the day of the ruling," says the UN.

The UN says civil unrest cannot be ruled out after the ruling has been delivered.

"Some protests have turned to be violent and opportunistic criminals commit a variety of crimes," says the UN.

The UN also warns the staff over false information circulation, telling them to verify social media information before sharing them.

The UN tells the staff to maintain a low profile, avoid making inflammatory comments especially of political in nature, to be alert and observant in their surroundings, take evasive action if found in protests environment and restrict movements to essentials.