Malawi: UN Issues Security Alert to Staff in Malawi

2 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The United Nations (UN) has issued a security alert to its staff in Malawi ahead of the Constitutional Court election case ruling on Monday, February 3 2020.

UN Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Torres: Tense situation in Malawi

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will Monday deliver the landmark judgement where the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera and UTM's Saulos Chilima are challenging the results of last year's presidential election.

The UN says the current situation in Malawi is tense in the run up to the judgement delivery day.

"The UN will be instituting alternative modalities on the day of the ruling," says the UN.

The UN says civil unrest cannot be ruled out after the ruling has been delivered.

"Some protests have turned to be violent and opportunistic criminals commit a variety of crimes," says the UN.

The UN also warns the staff over false information circulation, telling them to verify social media information before sharing them.

The UN tells the staff to maintain a low profile, avoid making inflammatory comments especially of political in nature, to be alert and observant in their surroundings, take evasive action if found in protests environment and restrict movements to essentials.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
External Relations
Malawi
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.