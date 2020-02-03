Namibia: Late Pupkewitz's Widow Dies

THE late prominent businessman Harold Pupkewitz's widow, Ethel Evelyn Etta Pupkewitz, has died. She was 98.

The Pupkewitz Group announced this morning in a press statement that Ethel Pupkewitz died on Sunday 2 February 2020, at the Paramount Care Facility in Windhoek.

She is survived by her two children, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Ethel Pupkewitz was born on 31 March 1922 in Johannesburg, South Africa. She then married the late Harold Pupkewitz in 1952 and settled in Windhoek. Her late husband, who founded the Pupkewitz Group, died on 27 April 2012, aged 96.

The mega family enterprise of conglomerate units, Pupkewitz Holdings, covers construction, car sales, electronics and a variety of other enterprises.

"She passed away peacefully," said the Pupkewitz Holdings marketing project manager, Maria Paulus.