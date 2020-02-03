Nigeria: Police Advise Schools, Worship Centers to Restore Checks On Luggage

3 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Kaduna State Police Command has advised schools, worship centers, markets, motor parks and other public places to resume checks on luggage at their entrance points.

The advice followed the arrest of a suspected suicide bomber, Nathaniel Samuel, at Living Faith Church Sabon Tasha, Kaduna on Sunday.

The suspect was intercepted while the Church service was in session with some suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) contained in a bag.

The Command Public Relations officer, Yakubu Sabo, in a press statement, said the measure was necessary to prevent any security breach.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, had directed all police officers to intensify surveillance and to liaise with stakeholders within their respective jurisdictions to ensure collective vigilance.

He assured the people of adequate security, through proactive measures adopted by the Command, recently.

(NAN)

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved.

