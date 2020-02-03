Tanzania/Uganda: Tanzania Dump Out Uganda in Wc Qualifiers

NATIONAL Under-20 Women team sailed into the next stage of the FIFA Women U-20 World Cup Qualifiers, after beating Uganda Hippos 2-1 in a return leg at the KCCA Lugogo Stadium in Kampala yesterday.

Bakari Shime charges sail through on a 4-2 aggregate as they took with them a 2-1 win advantage registered in the first leg match at home two weeks ago.

Tanzania's Diana Msewa goal in the 58th minute cancelled out Uganda lead through Phiona Nabbumba in 49th minute and Opa Clement netted the winner in 67th minute.

It was the duo who also scored at home. The first half was well balanced as both teams pushed for the opener to no avail. An interesting battle was between Julitha Singano of Tanzania and Juliet Nalukenge.

It seemed like the coach Shime had instructed Singano to man mark Nalukenge and if it was so, she did it well.

In the second half, Uganda came in with a pace using both of their wings --Fauzia Najjemba and Lilian Mutunzo to create chances for Nalukenge but their efforts were thwarted by defenders.

In the first early minutes of the second half, Tanzania defenders were caught napping and gave chance to Nabbumba to score in the 49th minute. After scoring, Uganda maintained pressure to seek for more goals.

They also played physical game as a result they committed many fouls and their Team Manager Paul Mukatabala was furious with the referee's decision as he thought her judgments were wrong.

Msewa netted the equliser in the 58th minute after racing to an assist from Aisha Masaka. It all started from Opa Clement's spade work as she strode past defenders.

Clement netted the second in 67th minute from a well taken set piece. Tanzania now awaits an aggregate winner between Senegal and Sierra Leone.

Senegal won 1-0 in the first leg in Sierra Leone. The road to 2020 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup has just begun as more 3 rounds await Tanzania.

The WWC competitions will be hosted in Costa Rica and Panama from August 2020.