Tanzania: Yanga, Mtibwa Sugar Target Maximum Point

YOUNG Africans Assistant Coach, Boniface Mkwasa revealed that striker Tariq Seif and others who were on injury list have recovered and ready to be featured in league matches.

Yanga face Mtibwa Sugar in their 17th Vodacom Premier League (VPL) match of the season at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today, with another opportunity to claim maximum three points to continue climbing up the league ladder.

It will be the first time for the two teams to meet this season but regardless where the game is played, when these two sides meet, one expect a tough game as each of them has ability to earn a victory.

Speaking prior to the game, Mkwasa said morale in the squad has been boosted following the recovery of some players who were sidelined in previous games due to injuries.

"All the players who were recovering from injuries are now fit including Seif, we expect a good game tomorrow (today). We will only miss goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo, who has family issues to take care," Mkwasa said.

He added: "Now, we are in the process to be able to score more goals in a single match a situation which will enable us to be comfortable as the league progresses."

Moreover, Luc Eymael right hand man admitted that the chemistry in the team is now clicking since players are grasping well the new philosophy being imparted to them by the Belgian trainer.

"Let me take this opportunity to encourage Yanga fans to come in big number and rally behind their team. Now, the team is playing entertaining football and we believe they will be fully satisfied," he said.

Commenting on their opponents Mtibwa Sugar, Mkwasa said they are aware how competitive the Morogoro team is but insisted that his charges are well prepared to face them.

"Mtibwa Sugar is among the old teams in the country which has never been relegated after stepping into the top flight contest. We respect them just like any other team but Yanga is a big brand and we will show that on the field," said him.