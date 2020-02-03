Kenya: BBI Train Left the Station, You Can't Stop It - Odinga Tells Critics

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has told off critics keen to derail the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) train, declaring "it already left the station."

"This is a "vehicle without breaks, it is unstoppable," he said during a popuarisation meeting in Kitui, also attended by allies of Deputy President Willia Ruto, who are opposed at the manner the initiative is driven by the government.

Odinga is rooting for the initiative he started with President Uhuru Kenyatta to unite Kenyans after years of divisions, mainly caused by bitter political fall-outs after general elections.

"No one can defeat Kenyans once they unite," he said, at the meeting where Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, a close ally of Ruto. He was at the meeting with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who is spearding plans for parallel meetings, starting with Nakuru next week.

Like Chinese, Odinga said, Kenyans too can revolutionize the economy and alleviate poverty.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka cautioned politicians against using the BBI to divide Kenyans.

"BBI is about uniting Kenyans," the Wiper leader said.

While the event was relatively calm, drama briefly ensued after the Gatundu MP was kicked out of the main dais before he walked back due to public demand.

Kuria had just entered the stadium amid cheers, accompanied by Murkomen and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, as Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana read the region's resolutions.

At some point, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu took the microphone and cautioned that leaders disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta will not attend what she described as "my meeting".

"Atolewe (Get him out)," Governor Ngilu directed. "I am not going to have anyone abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta. Get him out... "

He was allowed back following demands by the hundreds of residents attending the event.

Kuria and Murkomen are part of the Tanga Tanga, a name they earned when they intensified countrywide tours soon after President Kenyatta won his second term in office.

They are allied to Ruto, who is keen to succeed President Kenyatta in 2022 when his second and last term expires.