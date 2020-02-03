Nigeria: NUPENG Pickets General Electric Over Unpaid Terminal Benefits of Disengaged Staff

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, is currently picketing the Victoria Island Headquarters of General Electric, crippling operations of the company.

The industrial action being coordinated by the Lagos zone of the union is over non settlement of exit benefits of ex-staff four years after their disengagement from service.

The main entrance to the Victoria Island office of the company located at Bishop Aboyade Cole was blocked very early morning by protesting NUPENG members demanding for their rights after long period of alleged failed promises of their former employer.

The peaceful protesters largely clad in red attire are seen chanting solidarity songs, displaying placards with various inscriptions and also baring their minds on what prompted the action against the company.

It was gathered that several entreaties by relevant authorities including the Department of State Services, DSS to resolve the crisis did not yield result.

The affected workers led by the Chairman of Lagos Zone of NUPENG, Tayo Aboyeji and the Head of Zone, Lanre Badmus expressed displeasure over flagrant refusal of Arco Group, an employment contractor to General Electric to pay their severance packages that is long overdue.

Vanguard