Malawi: Another Girl Arrested in Kottana's Murder - Fashion Designer Ekaree On Remand

3 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

A local fashion designer Ekaree Daniella Chaweza has been arrested in connection with the death of Kottana Chidyaonga, Nyasa Times understands.

Chaweza has joined on remand other suspects Timothy Mtilisanje (28) , Gilbert Kamaliza (29) and Diana Bhagwanji (23) charged with murder offences.

Police arrested Ekaree - a girl friend to one of the suspect Gilbert Kalamiza - following continued investigations into the death of Kottana.

She was reportedly at the scene where Kottana died but for some reasons wasn't arrested when the three were picked on 14 January 2020 following a forensic autopsy report conducted and release by Dr. Charles Dzamalala at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

"Ekaree may be used as a witness other than as a suspect," a police source said.

Initially, Kottana was reported to have been bitten by a venomous snake at her boyfriend's (Timothy Mtilisanje) house dying the night of 3-4 January 2020.

The released report reveals there could be foul play in the events that led to Kottana's death.

Police are also following leads implicating other prominent figures.

However, an associate professor at College of Medicine Steve Kamiza is challenging the Dzamalala autopsy report in the court after he was engaged by lawyers of one of the suspects in the death of Chidyaonga.

Among others, Kamuza says Dzamalala did not say whether the purported snake wound did not have snake fangs buried inside.

He argues that Dzamalala did not say whether the brought snake had its fangs on/inside to rule out snake bite.

"That the laboratory tests should not have been deferred due to positive tests of termik substance in the system because positive tests are not uncommon in lab practice," says Kamiza.

Timothy Mtilisanje hails from Mkungula village in Zomba while Gilbert Kamaliza and Diana Bhagwanji are from Likoma and Zomba respectively.and Diana Bhagwanji are from Likoma and Zomba respectively.

