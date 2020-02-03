Rwanda: Special Olympics - Rwanda to Host Pan African Games in 2022

Rwanda has won the rights to host the 2nd Special Olympics Pan Africa Games in 2022.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport by pastor Dues Sangwa, chairman of Rwanda Special Olympics.

Rwanda's bid to host the games was endorsed at the recently concluded inaugural Special Olympics Pan African Games in Cairo, Egypt.

"We are very happy to have been given the opportunity to host the games, which will be held every after two years. It is a great vote of confidence to our country," said Sangwa.

"Hosting the games will boost the development of sports and athletes with intellectual disability in Rwanda and all over Africa. We are confident it will be a big success."

He further commended the performance of Rwandan representatives in Egypt where they give gold, in boys' category, and silver in girls' fray, in five-a-side football event.

Over 1,000 participants from 42 African countries took part in the games.

The first ever Special Olympics Pan African Games started on January 23 before climaxing last Friday under the auspices of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Team Rwanda

Female team: Joyeuse Umuhire, Immaculate Uwase, Violate Sugira, Rahabu Mushimiyimana, Yvette Mukamanzi, Liliose Kayirebwa and Consolée Abimana.

Male team: Pascal Ukwishaka, Protogene Uwiduhaye, Daniel Ngabonziza, Dieudonne Ngendahimana, Egide Mwenedata, Emmanuel Muhawenimana, Jean Claude Ishimwe and Samuel Byiringiro.