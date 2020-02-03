Rwanda: Special Olympics - Rwanda to Host Pan African Games in 2022

3 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda has won the rights to host the 2nd Special Olympics Pan Africa Games in 2022.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport by pastor Dues Sangwa, chairman of Rwanda Special Olympics.

Rwanda's bid to host the games was endorsed at the recently concluded inaugural Special Olympics Pan African Games in Cairo, Egypt.

"We are very happy to have been given the opportunity to host the games, which will be held every after two years. It is a great vote of confidence to our country," said Sangwa.

"Hosting the games will boost the development of sports and athletes with intellectual disability in Rwanda and all over Africa. We are confident it will be a big success."

He further commended the performance of Rwandan representatives in Egypt where they give gold, in boys' category, and silver in girls' fray, in five-a-side football event.

Over 1,000 participants from 42 African countries took part in the games.

The first ever Special Olympics Pan African Games started on January 23 before climaxing last Friday under the auspices of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Team Rwanda

Female team: Joyeuse Umuhire, Immaculate Uwase, Violate Sugira, Rahabu Mushimiyimana, Yvette Mukamanzi, Liliose Kayirebwa and Consolée Abimana.

Male team: Pascal Ukwishaka, Protogene Uwiduhaye, Daniel Ngabonziza, Dieudonne Ngendahimana, Egide Mwenedata, Emmanuel Muhawenimana, Jean Claude Ishimwe and Samuel Byiringiro.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.