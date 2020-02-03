Zimbabwe: MDC Members Flood Masvingo Ahead of Sikhala Trial

Masvingo High Court will be a hive of activity starting today until Friday as opposition MDC heavyweights and ordinary members flood the courtroom to witness and follow the trial of their treason-accused deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala.

As early as 8 in the morning, hundreds of members had gathered outside Masvingo High Court, some chanting party slogans and singing and it only took the police intervention to stop the singing.

Meanwhile, soldiers have been seen marching in the Central Business District (CBD) of Masvingo, a move opposition members feel are intimidatory tactics by the state.

More to follow...