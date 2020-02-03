Malawi: Mary Chilima, Abida Mia, Wa Jeffrey Dress to Thrill On Judgement Day

3 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Mary Chilima, wife to UTM Party president Saulos Chilima, on Monday accompanied her husband to court to listen the delivery of the judgement in presidential election nullification petition in a stunning light bronze green skirt and gorgeous top.

Chilima's wife is known for being one of the most stylish ladies and boasts a huge couture and designer wardrobe.

While Mary Chilima showed off her chic wardrobe by wearing a stylish green outfit, legislator Abida Mia also accompanied her husband Sidik Mia, who is vice president of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in a stunning dress which fell to just below the ankles..

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary General Gresdler Jeffrey was in a brown suit of trouser and top while her UTM counterpart Patricia Kaliati was in blue stripped trousers and a red browse.

They were in constitutional court to listen to the ruling on whether to annul last year's disputed presidential election results.

The vote in May returned sitting President Peter Mutharika to power, sparking widespread protests by the opposition, who says the polls were rigged.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

