Tanzania: Wake Up Call After Deadly Stampede

Moshi/Dar — What was intended to be a peaceful religious rally ended in a disaster on Saturday when the preacher poured oil on the ground, and invited believers to rush forward and step on it (the oil) on the understanding that doing so would heal them of all their ailments.

At least 20 people were trampled to death in the mad rush for cure and salvation while another 16 were injured at an open-air church service by the 'Arise and Shine Ministry-Tanzania' in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region when the church leader, Apostle Boniface Mwamposa, was presiding.

Eye witnesses say the event occurred after Apostle Mwamposa had poured the 'sacred anointing oil' on the ground for people to step on.

A resident of Merelani in Simanjiro District, Manyara Region, Ms Moreen Julius, said there was commotion as the crowd struggled to step on the 'sacred anointing oil.' That was how and when people trampled each other underfoot in the mad rush, resulting in the tragedy.

"Some people lost their balance as others stepped on them. No proper procedures had been put in place for the worshippers to step on the oil in orderly fashion, and as most of them scrambled not to miss out on the blessing," she said. "It was worse for mothers and children who had attended the service in large numbers."

Another eye witness, Jennifer Temu, shared similar sentiments:

"Apostle Boniface Mwamposa poured sacred anointing oil on the ground," Jennifer Temu told AFP.

Another eyewitness who asked not to be named said the sacred anointing oil was poured on top of a nylon rug which became slippery.

"It was this condition that largely caused worshippers who stepped on it to fall and fail to regain their balance since the number of worshipers who turned up at the place was just huge," the source said.

A resident of the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC), Mr Fulgence Kimaro, said the bizarre incident has touched many people in the region, urging increased care in future.

"Worshippers should be careful and properly follow directives of church leaders," he said.

Ms Editha Mtey - who lost her mother in the tragedy - urged the government to issue directives on religious gatherings and ban those who go against laid down procedures.

Yesterday, the Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander (RPC), Salum Hamduni, said seven people have been arrested for questioning.

He named the arrested as Reverend Elia Mwambapa of the Calvary Assemblies of God who had sought and obtained permission to hold the conference.

The three-day conference started on January 30, 2020. It was to deliver what the self-styled Apostle Mwamposa had claimed would be liberation of the soul by stepping on the sacred anointing oil.

In what raised eyebrows in social media platforms, Mr Mwamposa spent little time with the victims of the tragedy that he had virtually caused in Moshi.

The apostle justa s soon flew to Dar es Salaam where he led a Sunday Mass at his Rise and Shine Ministry centre in Dar es Salaam.

He then told his followers in the city that he would travel back to Moshi where he had been summoned by the police.

Dr Victor Adolf of the Mawenzi Hospital in Moshi said survivors of the incident sustained bruises in different parts of their bodies.

"Others were diagnosed as suffering from shock and suffocation. However, one survivor was referred to the KCMC for further specialized treatment," he said.

'Apostle' arrested

Addressing a press conference in Dodoma yesterday, Home Affairs minister George Simbachawene said police had arrested Apostle Mwamposa in Dar es Salaam early Sunday.

"He disappeared from Moshi after the tragedy. However, we have arrested him and the police is arranging to transport him to Moshi to face charges against him," he said.

He said Mr Mwamposa contravened with permit conditions of the conference to end the service by 06pm, instead he continued until 8pm.

Magufuli mourns the dead

President John Magufuli yesterday sent condolence messages to the Kilimanjaro and Lindi regional commissioners on the demise of Tanzanians - albeit under very different circumstances.

While the Kilimanjaro Region lost 20 people in the religions tragedy, 20 residents of Lindi Region died from floods caused by the ongoing rains across the country.

"I pray that the dead rest in eternal peace - and I wigh quick recovery for survivors," said the President in a statement.

He called on Tanzanians to take precautions regarding incidents that may portend danger, including gatherings of large numbers of people, as well as the ongoing abnormal rains.

Written by Daniel Mjema, Florah Temba (Moshi) and Louis Kolumbia & Elizabeth Edward (Dar)