Tanzania: Sh20bn Magomeni Housing Project Nears Completion

Dar es Salaam — Residents of the Magomeni Quarters area will start moving in to the Sh20 billion Magomeni residential buildings at the end of this financial year.

The project, flagged off by President John Magufuli, will accommodate 640 residents who surrendered their land for the project.

Recently, the said residents who will reside in the apartments free of charge for five years raised concerns that the project had been over-delayed, something that subjected them to serious life hardships.

But, the Tanzania Building Authority (TBA) chief executive officer, Mr Daudi Kondoro, told The Citizen over the weekend that if everything goes unchanged, the project will be handed over to authorities by the end of the 2019/20 financial year.

"However, the completion will depend on the flow of funds, which sometimes depend on the government's priorities in a given period of time," he said.

He said the project remained dormant for some months last year due to price hikes of building materials as well as inadequate supply of funds. Speaking to The Citizen at the site, the project manager, Mr Benard Mayemba, said the project has been completed by 67 percent.

Also Read

Dar es Salaam golfer defies the odds

Zidane inspires Madrid to derby victory over Atletico

Training is the secret to Arusha's win

New Chinese city locked down over virus, first foreign death

"Seven floors out of eight required have been built in all the five blocks. We have started finishing activities including putting plaster, installing electrical systems and paintings," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said 128 families will be accommodated in one block comprising 16 apartments, noting that 640 households will be accommodated in all the five blocks as directed by President Magufuli.

He said the family apartment consists of two bedrooms, one seating room, toilet and bathroom, kitchen and a laundry room while a bachelor's apartment will comprise all other things and a single bedroom. "The project employs an average of 400 to 600 people every day, 30 to 35 contractors supply building materials including timber, iron bars, cement etc," he said, adding.

Also, there were 45 to 60 food vendors who provide food services to people working in the project providing a wide project benefits along the value chains."

According to him, bricks and concrete have been produced at the site in order to reduce costs, create employment and maintain the quality. Mr Paul Peter, a resident of Mabibo who works as a driver in the project, said he has rented his own room after starting working with the project.

"I have rented a room somewhere and shifted from the family residency, thanks to money I'm getting from the project. The government should implement many projects that positively impact lives of ordinary citizens," he said.