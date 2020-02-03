Tanzania: East African Community Launches Statistics Guidelines

Arusha — The East African Community (EAC) has launched new statistics guidelines intended to boost the roadmap to a regional monetary union. The guidelines would assist the partner states to compile good quality and comparable fiscal statistics with major focus on government finance and public sector debts. Officiating at the launch in Arusha at the weekend, EAC deputy secretary general Steven Mlote echoed the strong fiscal coordination as underpinned by the Monetary Union Protocol. "Fiscal coordination requires that the partner states' macro-economic environment converge based on an agree convergence criteria", he said during the launch at an Arusha hotel.

The new guidelines will apply to five of the six EAC member countries; Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Sudan. Burundi is still tied to a similar system for French speaking countries.

The guidelines have been developed with the technical support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under its Authority for Expenditure (AfE), a type of budgeting.

The new system would assist compilation of fiscal and public debt data "in the EAC regional context", remarked Mr. Mlote, who also the acting EAC deputy SG for Finance and Administration.

Fiscal statistics prepared using similar compilation practices will assist government officials in the region with key tools "to compile good quality and comparable fiscal statistics."