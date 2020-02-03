Tanzania: No Reforms, No Fair Polls

3 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

On January 21 this year, the President of the fifth-phase government of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli, publicly assured Tanzanians and the wider world that the October 2020 national elections would be "peaceful, free, fair and transparent". As we reported in these pages the following day (January 22, 2020), the President also said in a live-televised address that his government would "allow local and international agencies and observers to monitor the polls..."

Addressing diplomats stationed in the country during the traditional annual 'Sherry Party' at State House in Dar es Salaam, Dr Magufuli categorically stated that "general elections are mandatory for any democratic nation like Tanzania. Therefore, my government is determined to embrace justice, transparency and freedom during the elections..." The President also pledged "the government's continued commitment to improve Tanzania's investment and 'doing business' environment - among other areas."

Needless to belabor the point here, the President's pledges were received with much alacrity all round. But, added to that were calls for the Head of State to walk his presidential talk, starting with reforming the Union Constitution and electoral laws, as well as reconstituting the National Electoral Commission.

Anything short of this, they say - and the polls won't be free, fair and democratic by far.

