Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Golfer Defies the Odds

Dar es Salaam — Little-known golfer Jung Huwa defied the odds to win the men's Division A at the Zantel Monthly Mug tournament at the TPDF Lugalo Club course on Saturday evening.

Huwa was in fine form as he battled against some top players in the tournament, who included Frank Mwinuka.

Playing off handicap 9, he beat Mwinuka on count-back after both returned 74 net in an 18-hole championship.

"I am happy to have won the tournament as I always train hard as a golfer," said Huwa shortly after the closely-contested championship.

"I will keep on perfecting my skills," the elated golfer said.

He said the tournament was competitive and lauded the organisers for bringing together a host of elite golfers.

Baraka Sadik triumphed in Division B, beating John Hiza also on count-back after both returned 76net.

"I'm happy to see the kind of competition since good scores speak out. It shows that we are heading somewhere," said Sadik.

The Division C title went to William Mtweve with 82 net, while Lese Sayore finished runner up.

"I am happy with the way I performed today," he said.

The women's Division C title went to Vicky Elias, one of the best female golfers in the country at the moment.

She netted 72 strokes while the division's runner- up was Mugo Martin who fired 74 strokes.

"I played really good golf today and everything was just going right for me on the course," Vicky said.

The senior division's prize went to Edmund Mndolwa. He penned 73 strokes ahead of Mohamed Nyirabu, who hit 82 to finish second.

"It was a nice day for me. I could return a better score than that, but par three hole let me down," said Nyirabu.

Over 70 golfers from three clubs - Dar es Salaam Gymkhana, Morogoro Gymkhana and Lugalo - competed in the tournament.