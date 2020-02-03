Tanzania: Tz Boasts Enough Fuel Stock - Minister

TANZANIA has enough fuel in storage to sustain the local demand for up to two months, thanks to reforms that among other measures resulted in the establishment of Petroleum bulk procurement system.

This is among key achievements attained by the Ministry of Energy within the first four years of the fifth-phase government under President John Magufuli, according to the Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani.

"As we are speaking now, the country has a surplus of 197 million litres of diesel to sustain local consumers' demand for 26 days, 97.2 million litres of petrol that can meet the demand for 38 days and some 130 million litres of jet fuel for 58 days," revealed Dr Kalemani in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

The Energy minister said that the country has a capacity of handling 255,000 tonnes at once through three ports of Dar es Salaam (165,000 tonnes), Tanga (45,000 tonnes) and Mtwara (45,000 tonnes).

In addition, he said the reserve for kerosene is 600,000 litres just down from 800,000 liters that were used to be stored in the past because the demand has gone down as most of people in rural areas have been connected to electricity through Rural Energy Agency (REA). Many more rural dwellers are using solar energy.

Addressing fuel dealers in PUMA Energy Tanzania award ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Dr Kalemani assured the public that there will never be fuel shortage for their businesses.

"The government has 50 per cent share in PUMA Energy Tanzania, and I would like to assure the business community especially industrialists and motorists that the fifthphase government of President John Magufuli has set a favourable environment where fuel shortage will never be felt in the country," he bluffed.

"The only concern is that the company should think of penetrating upcountry hinterlands to open filling stations in Katavi, Mara and Simiyu regions among others, because that is where most Tanzanians live in order to add more revenue to the company, and add more taxes and dividends to the government," urged the minister.

"When you reach villages, that are moving fuel services closer to Tanzanians who need fuel services to enhance development," he added.

While commending the company for paying 9bn/- in dividends to the government, Dr Medard noted that their contribution in the public especially educating masses on road safety has been minimising road crashes.

On his part, PUMA Energy Managing Director, Mr Dominic Dhanah said they organised the ceremony to honour their fuel dealers in the country, who see into it that their clients are served with professionalism.

"This award ceremony is the first of its kind to be organised here in Tanzania, where the company recognises contribution of its dealers and presents awards, prizes and gifts to the best performers.

The aim is to motivate and challenge our dealers to provide their better services to our customers throughout the year.

Today (Saturday evening) we issue prizes preceded by all week training geared towards enabling the dealers to work effectively and safely while providing top class and quality services to customers visiting PUMA Energy Tanzania Service Stations across the country," said Mr Dhanah.

He further pointed out that the company supports the government's efforts to create jobs for the locals especially as pump attendants, shopkeepers, and security personnel among others.

The managing director said the suppliers were awarded as being the overall of the year, pump attendant of the year, best dealer of the year for nonfuel services and best forecourt innovation among others.

He noted that PUMA Energy Tanzania with a storage capacity of 94 million litres and operates 52 Petrol Stations across the country, besides servicing eight airports, is a local registered oil company owned jointly by the government via the Treasury Registrar and the Ministry of Finance known for domestic large storage and distribution of petroleum products.