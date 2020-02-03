Tanzania: Missing School Teacher Found Dead in Sirari Border

THE body of a person found dumped at Sirari Centre along Tanzania- Kenya border in Tarime District has been identified as a School teacher who went missing last week.

According to authorities in the district, the body has been identified as Rosemary Gulinja, a middle- aged female teacher at Sirari Primary School, who went missing on Friday evening and only for her body to be found on Saturday.

Her body was found inside her car with police still investigating the cause of her death with their Kenyan counterparts and medical examiners, who have been performing an autopsy on her.

According to authorities here the cause of death is still unknown, though she was found naked and her neck displayed some bruises suggesting that she might have been murdered and dumped in her car.

Sirari Ward Executive Officer (WEO) Mirumbe Waryoba told reporters here that some residents searching for her became concerned about a stationary car that was dumped in the porous border that separates Tanzania and Kenya.

"Inside the car there was also an unidentified boy who had some slight injuries all over his body and was unconscious forcing the authorities to take him to hospital," he added.

Eye-witnesses said the deceased was last seen at her residency at the outskirts of Sirari Township on Friday evening in company of the teenager, who was later found in the car and identified as her relative.

"The late teacher was a colourful neighbour who used to speak politely with other tenants, but anyway we have lost a constructive educator who was robbed her life while still serving the public education sector," said one Julius Rhobi a neighbour.

According to Sirari police, preliminary investigations are underway although no one person has been arrested in connection with her murder.

This is the second incidence where police here arrested several suspects in connection with the murder of another Secondary School teacher last month.

He was pronounced to have been shot and killed with arrows in cold blood following his opposition stance against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) practices rampant here.

Reached for a comment, Mara Regional Commissioner (RC) Adam Malima warned villages and local leaders in the region that they would be held accountable for failure to provide information about people who still practice FGM.