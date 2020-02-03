Kenya: ANC Lawmakers to Meet Over DP Ruto Impeachment

3 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Mwere

Members of Parliament allied to Musalia Mudavadi's Amani National Congress (ANC) are set to meet on Wednesday to take a position on the alleged plot to impeach Deputy President William Ruto.

ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula, who is also the Lugari MP and the chairman of the ANC Parliamentary Group (PG), confirmed that the meeting will take place at the Panafric Hotel in Nairobi.

"The ANC PG is meant to ensure that the process of impeaching the Deputy President, which includes collection of signatures to support the grounds for removal, goes on smoothly," he said.

Mr Savula noted that the plan to have the DP removed from office was triggered by a scheme to impeach the President when a section of Jubilee legislators allied to the DP met in Naivasha recently.

The Naivasha meeting was spearheaded by the Leader of the Majority and Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

The motion to impeach DP Ruto is being pushed by politicians allied to President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga. They have accused the DP of being disrespectful of and disloyal to the President.

CHRISTMAS RECESS

Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny and his Fafi colleague Abdikarim Osman have already confirmed that the impeachment is expected to take centre stage when MPs supporting it retreat to Nanyuki this weekend for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting.

"I want to tell the likes of Murkomen that they cannot afford to joke with the President. He is the symbol of national unity. The stability of the country revolves around the President. Whatever they are planning in bars and hotels is a waste of time," he said.

Mr Savula further disclosed that the PG will deliberate on how ANC can work with Jubilee in the National Assembly and Senate when the two Houses resume sittings on February 11 from a long Christmas recess to ensure the President's agenda succeeds.

On March 9, 2018, Mr Odinga embraced a working arrangement with President Kenyatta through what has now become the famous "handshake" on the steps of Harambee House.

The "handshake" effectively altered the working matrix between Jubilee and ODM in Parliament and ended the bad blood between the two leaders after a divisive 2017 presidential election.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.