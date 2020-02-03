Kenya: We've Seen Al-Shabaab Militants, Wajir South Residents Say

The suspected Al-Shabaab militants believed to have launched an attack on Kamuthe Primary School weeks ago in Garissa County have been sighted in Dadbule centre in Wajir South, local residents have said.

The daring move comes amid ongoing anti-terror operations launched by security forces in parts of Northern and Coastal Kenya after the terror group stepped up its attacks since December.

Dadbule is located 21 kilometres from Kamuthe centre where the unknown number of attackers earlier destroyed a communications mast and burned down a police post.

According to one of the residents, Mariam Ibrahim, the suspected attackers numbering 12 were going round preaching to locals and asking them not to reveal their presence to security agencies.

"They were 12 of them and were armed with weapons," said Ms Ibrahim.

ESTABLISHED CAMP

After the attack, the militia group is reported to have been in hiding in Dadbule where it is believed to have established a camp.

They are said to have been depending on three donkeys for mobility and sharing a water point with the locals there.

Another resident who did not want to be named said, "The group mostly walks around with AK-47 rifles and RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades) and when they come to fetch water some of them act as guards."

The source further revealed that a vehicle has been seen supplying foodstuffs to the militants.

It is suspected that the vehicle comes from Garissa County using cut lines to get to the militia group.

RECRUITING BOYS

It is also believed that they have been recruiting young boys from the area and the established camp might be the group's command base.

It is suspected that the militants are targeting masts located in Nanighi, Korakora and also Bura East Police Station.

The militia group has in the recent past been attacking schools and hospitals.

On Friday last week, residents said they saw some of the suspected members of the militia group buy a goat worth Sh4,000.

In January, an unknown number of suspected Al-Shaabab attackers stormed Kamuthe Primary School killing three teachers. The victims were Caleb Mutangia Mutua, Titus Sasieka Mushindi and Samwel Mutua.

CONSPIRACY

Addressing journalists after the attack, North Eastern Regional Commissioner Nick Ndalana said conspiracy between the group and the locals contributes to the attacks.

Speaking in Garissa County last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said the Nyumba Kumi structure will be reactivated in Wajir, Mandera and Garissa counties to help in eradicating terror attacks.

"We are going to reactivate peace committees and introduce a structure on how information will be shared within the security agencies," said Dr Matiang'i.