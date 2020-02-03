Malawi: Lusungu Gondwe Risks Being Bent Lawyer - Magistrate Chitsakamire Faces Judicial Service Commission

The High Court says it has reported the Zomba principal magistrate Benedicto Chitsakamile to the Judicial Service Commission for disciplinary action following his dubious cancellation of a warrant of arrest for finance services business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira.

High Court registrar Agnes Patemba said the Judiciary just obeyed the court order issued by Judge Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga.

"We simply had to obey the High Court order, so yes, we have reported the magistrate to the Judicial Service Commission," said Patemba.

Chitsakamile dubiously cancelled a warrant of arrest for Mpinganjira midnight, raising eye brows as to how and why a different court cancelled a warrant of arrest issued by another court.

The High Court also observed that lawyers for Mpinganjira were not in court in Zomba when the arrest warrant was cancelled.

The judge admonished lawyer Gondwe for his "improper" and "unethical" conduct

Meanwhile, Malawi Law Society (MLS) says it has reported lawyer for Mpinganjira, Lusungu Gondwe to the society's Disciplinary Committee for obtaining the arrest warrant dubiously.

Martha Kaukonde said the disciplinary committee will investigate the matter and hold its hearing on the matter.

Gondwe risks losing his practising licence.