Kenya: Why I Called the Police On Former EMB Artist - Bahati

Gospel singer Kevin Bahati, who has in recent days been on the headlines for orchestrating the arrest of a musician formerly signed to his music label, has sought to set the record straight of what transpired, even as fellow artistes continue to blast him.

The saga revolves around 20-year-old Peter Blessing formerly of Bahati's EMB Records, who was arrested and released last week on a Sh200,000 cash bail following a ugly fallout with Bahati.

FALSE PRETENSES

Bahati got him arrested and sued on grounds of obtaining over Sh2 million through false pretenses while at his label.

With the case set to be mentioned on Thursday next week at Milimani Law Courts for pre-trial direction and fixing of the hearing dates, Bahati has now opened up on his side of the story following trolls from fans and several artistes, including Khaligraph Jones, Mr Seed, just to mention a few.

Bahati says his intention isn't to take budding musician to court but that he was forced to react after he was served by a demand letter from Blessing's lawyers Karanja Mbatiey and Associates Advocates.

"I was unable to stop the management from pursuing the rule of law because there is a contract signed, agreed and commissioned. The reason we had to start the case was the only way I could prove that there is a breach of contract. The other boys breached the contract but I never reacted, they know," Bahati has explained.

BREACH OF CONTRACT

According to Bahati, the letter served to him demanded a total of Sh1 million to paid to Blessing with 14 days as royalties from the songs he recorded while at his recording label.

However, Bahati insists Blessing breached the contract as he walked out without proper termination and went to announce to the public that he had officially left EMB.

Bahati went on to claim that Blessing's demand was crazy as his songs had only accumulated Sh507 since being signed up on Skiza tunes.

"Kwanza huyu amedemand pesa hatujawahi make na music yake. On Skiza tunes alone since August when his first song was uploaded Blessing had only made Sh507. But out there nimejitrajirisha na pesa yake," he explained.