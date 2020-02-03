Nigeria: Surviving Chopper Crash Miraculous, Says Osinbajo

3 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described his survival of the February 2, 2019 helicopter crash as an act of miracle.

The vice president yesterday marked the one-year of surviving the 2019 helicopter crash with a thanksgiving service at the Aso Villa Chapel in Abuja.

Osinbajo and 11 other persons had survived the helicopter crash at Kabba, Kogi State, while campaigning for the 2019 general election.

The vice president was joined at the thanksgiving by his wife, Dolapo, family members and his aides, including some of those who were with him during the crash.

Osinbajo, who spoke with State House correspondents after the service, said it was an awesome and incredible deliverance.

"I think what happened on that occasion was so amazing; so miraculous; 12 of us in a helicopter; the helicopter crashed and not one scratch on anyone of us.

"That's just incredible; so, we can only continue to thank God and to praise the Lord Jesus Christ for an awesome deliverance of so many of us; so, we just keep thanking God.

"That's why we are here this morning to just praise God.

"Can you imagine a situation where you survived a helicopter crash? I think it demonstrates that God is merciful; God is awesome; He is able to do all things.

"I think it just strengthened my faith and the faith of all those who were there," he said.

On his part, the Chaplain of the Aso Villa Chapel, Rev. Seyi Malomo, said the incident was a miracle for Nigeria.

According to Malomo, it is not just a miracle for the vice president alone; it is for the President and for every Nigerian.

Malomo said that thanksgiving was an injunction in all faiths and was necessary when God did something that defied human understanding.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.