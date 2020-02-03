Namibia: Ministry Allays Coronavirus Fears

Results of the test on whether a 30-year-old woman at Swakopmund has coronavirus will only be released on Thursday.

The woman was admitted at the Swakopmund District Hospital in the Erongo region after exhibiting symptoms similar to those of the viral infection over the weekend.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula on Saturday evening told The Namibian that the patient visited the hospital on Friday complaining of a headache, running nose and coughing, but had no history of fever.

The minister said the patient was quarantined, as a suspected case of the coronavirus infection, but falls short of the standard case definition of the coronavirus.

He said after she was examined, she was suspected to have the coronavirus and was isolated for tests.

"We need more clinical information on the patient to do all the necessary tests. The case is currently being investigated and monitored," he said.

Shangula said the public can expect the results of the tests by Thursday this week.

He said the patient travelled to Sydney, Australia, and entered Namibia through the Hosea Kutako International Airport, where she was screened and cleared.

The patient stayed in Khomasdal in Windhoek and travelled to Swakopmund on Thursday (30 January).

"According to the patient, she was on an aeroplane with people from China, who were wearing masks and coughing," Shangula said.

He said the patient had queued with 30 others. Two nurses, who attended to her are also quarantined.

The patients, who sat in the queue with the woman, were given health education, gave their contact details and were advised to stay isolated at home and report to a health facility if they experience any signs and symptoms.

"We reiterate once again that measures have been put in place for the screening of passengers at our ports of entry. The public is advised to remain calm, to practise basic hygiene and familiarise themselves with information related to the symptoms and prevention of the coronavirus," the health ministry said in a press statement on Saturday.

So far, Chinese ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming said China has confirmed 7 753 people infected with coronavirus worldwide, with 12 167 other highly suspected cases.

The death toll stands at 170, while 130 people have been cured. No Namibian, both at home and in China, has been suspected of carrying the virus.

- [email protected]