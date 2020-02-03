Namibia: Oshikango Residents Want Public Toilets

RESIDENTS of Okafululu informal settlement at Oshikango in the Ohangwena region are complaining about the absence of toilets at the settlement.

In separate interviews with The Namibian last week, the residents said the unavailability of toilets at the informal settlement has raised fears of the spread of diseases due to the compromised sanitation.

The informal settlement, which has been in existence for more than 10 years, has an open space behind one of the buildings located at the settlement, and very close to some shacks, which most of the residents now use as a toilet.

Eva Issai, one of the residents of the settlement said using the bush as a toilet is even riskier for women, as criminals often lurk in the bushes.

She noted that using the bushes is also embarrassing for a woman.

"Just look behind you; that is the place we use as a toilet. I feel so bad as a woman, it is hard to bend down even during daylight while every passer-by looks at you. We also need electricity. I have been living here for 10 years now but I feel it is time we get toilets."

Twenty-eight-year-old Johannes Namundjebo said the only toilets available to the community are located in town, a distance away, and are paid for.

"The only toilets we see are at shebeens in town and we are charged N$2 [to use them]. How many dollars will I end up using when in need of a toilet? It is distant and not safe to move around, since there are criminals at night always waiting to grab phones from people," he stressed.

Another resident, Alube Likaneneni (36), said: "Since there is no other place where I can relieve myself, I have no choice but to use it. We live here, sleep here and still use the area as a restroom. The council should help to at least construct one toilet," he said.

Helao Nafidi mayor, Eliaser Nghipangelwa told The Namibian that the residents would soon be relocated to a new area, which is better equipped to live in.

He said the new area would have plots demarcated for use by the residents. It is on these plots that residents would be encouraged to build their own toilets, as the plots would be permanently allocated to them.