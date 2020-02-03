Namibia: Kahungu Promises Improved Sanitation

WINDHOEK mayor Fransina Kahungu says the municipality will work hard this year to deliver improved services to residents in Windhoek's informal settlements.

Kahungu said the municipality will this year focus on accelerating the implementation of several priority initiatives such as the pre-allocation of land, provision of water and sanitation facilities to underserved areas, particularly in the informal settlements.

She made these remarks on Thursday during the opening session of the first monthly council meeting of the year.

Kahungu who was elected mayor of Windhoek last year will only serve one year in that position until a new city council is elected during the regional and local authority elections later this year.

She said the municipality under her watch will specifically focus on implementing programmes that are meant to solve several problems facing the residents of the city.

She said although Windhoek residents were in dire need of affordable accommodation, they should not take the law into their own hands and start illegally occupying land.

She said the municipality was still committed to ensuring orderly urban settlement as provided for in the existing policies and within the legal framework.

"We should agree to the fact that the backlog of housing and the need to provide alternative housing to those residing in shacks is a huge task, which cannot be alleviated within a day. I would like to use this opportunity to call on the residents of Windhoek to resist taking the law into their own hand and cooperate with council in the implementation of ongoing programmes on the provision of land," she said.

Kahungu said she was finalising an action plan for 2020 under the theme "Taking deliberate but cautious action for a balanced developmental agenda for Windhoek".

Under this plan, Kahungu said the municipality will take deliberate but cautious action, with the main objective of turning the tables in favour of Windhoek residents, particularly those living in the north and north-western suburbs, including settlements such as Mix and Groot Aub.

"The mayoral action plan will focus specifically on land delivery, water, electricity, sanitation and inclusive community participation," Kahungu said. Kahungu, however, said the municipality can only successfully implement these initiatives if residents start paying their outstanding bills on time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Environment Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the moment the mayor revealed that Windhoek residents owe the municipality more than N$935 million in unpaid water, electricity and other services bills.

Kahungu said the N$935 million debt was owed by ordinary residents, businesses and several government institutions and ministries. She said as of December 2019, residents owed the city N$935 million of which N$663 million was past due, "owed above 30 days".

Kahungu said non-payment of municipal bills leaves the municipality financially unstable which hinders the implementation of much needed services and initiatives such as land allocation.

"Though I understand the economic hardships being experienced by the whole country, council still needs to pay its service providers to ensure the economy and services, which many rely upon, are sustained. In the same vein, I encourage all residents to use our scarce resources (water and electricity) sparingly and wisely, and look after our infrastructure so as to extend its lifespan," Kahungu said.

Kahungu also urged fellow councillors to set aside their political and ideological differences and work together as a team to "unshackle our residents from the lack of adequate basic amenities and poverty".